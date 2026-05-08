Dan Ndoye headshot

Dan Ndoye Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Ndoye (undisclosed) is a possibility for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I think Dan maybe can come back. (Today) is the day to understand the situation."

Ndoye is still working for a return and appears to be close, as he is now eyeing a potential return Sunday. This comes after he was unused in UEL play, appearing on the bench but still looking for minutes since suffering the injury. His addition to the team will likely depend on some fitness testing, although with some questions remaining, a bench spot is likely the best he will do.

Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest
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