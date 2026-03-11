Dan Ndoye Injury: Doubtful against Midtjylland

Ndoye (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Wednesday and is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League clash against FC Midtjylland, according to Sarah Clapson from the Nottingham Post.

Ndoye was not spotted in training with the squad Wednesday, just one day before Thursday's Europa League clash against FC Midtjylland. The winger is now a doubt for the matchup, though it remains unclear whether he is dealing with a physical issue or could still sneak into the squad. Ndoye has mostly been limited to a bench role since returning from a calf injury in January, so his potential absence should not shake up the starting XI under new coach Vitor Pereira.