Dan Ndoye Injury: Fitness in doubt

Ndoye (undisclosed) is doubtful for Thursday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of The Nottingham Post. "Not because I have doubts about Morgan, but because I have doubts about the injured players, I will delay my decisions. But in my mind, I have plans A, B and C. We have a lot of (injury) doubts. bout the (injured) players, I have a lot of doubts. I think today we will have a meeting and decide to look for the army and to understand the soldiers! To go into the battle, I prefer to go with the healthy soldiers. We'll see."

Ndoye had to miss out on Monday's match as his absence continues and appears unlikely to return for UEL action, just another player listed as doubtful for Forest. This is a rough spell for the attacker, as he has yet to play in their past four games, leaving him unlikely to see much time even if he is selected for the team Thursday. If he is to be deemed fit, he could be a solid substitute option from the bench if he can work at normal levels, notching one goal in his 12 UEL appearances this campaign.