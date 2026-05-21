Dan Ndoye Injury: Late call for Sunday

Ndoye (undisclosed) has returned to training with the squad twice and is a late call for Sunday's season finale against Bournemouth, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per Jake Netting of VAVEL. "Ndoye has worked twice with the team, we'll see. We are in a moment where we can't take risks. We want to win, but it is not a final or something."

Ndoye has been absent from the matchday squad for each of Nottingham Forest's last three Premier League contests after last featuring on April 16, making his potential return a welcome development heading into the final fixture of the season. Manager Vitor Pereira's cautious comments suggest the club will not rush him back if there is any doubt over his fitness, with a final decision to be made ahead of Sunday's kickoff. His return to training is nonetheless an encouraging sign heading into the World Cup with Switzerland in June, with the forward eager to prove his fitness before the tournament begins.