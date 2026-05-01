Dan Ndoye Injury: Late call with injury

Ndoye (undisclosed) remains questionable for Monday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I don't know. I'm trying to be honest because I don't know. I really don't know. I must wait three days, and I hope they give me good news about the injured players because we need them."

Ndoye is going to need some testing and training over the next few days as he remains questionable for their upcoming league game. The winger has only missed one match with the undisclosed injury thus far, trying to make the absence minor by getting back in the team. He has started in 14 of his 24 appearances, but has seen much less time in the second half of the campaign, likely to be a depth option if fit.