Dan Ndoye headshot

Dan Ndoye Injury: Late call with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Ndoye (undisclosed) remains questionable for Monday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I don't know. I'm trying to be honest because I don't know. I really don't know. I must wait three days, and I hope they give me good news about the injured players because we need them."

Ndoye is going to need some testing and training over the next few days as he remains questionable for their upcoming league game. The winger has only missed one match with the undisclosed injury thus far, trying to make the absence minor by getting back in the team. He has started in 14 of his 24 appearances, but has seen much less time in the second half of the campaign, likely to be a depth option if fit.

Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Ndoye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Ndoye See More
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
45 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
45 days ago