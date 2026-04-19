Dan Ndoye Injury: Missing Sunday

Ndoye is out for Sunday's match against Burnley for undisclosed reasons.

Ndoye is not on the team sheet Sunday and is missing out, with the attacker not with his team for undisclosed reasons. This is likely due to an injury or an unforeseen circumstance, as he is typically a usual sight on the team sheet, appearing 24 times this season. The hope will be that his issues are only minor, with only a few games left in the season.