Dan Ndoye Injury: Not available Sunday

Ndoye (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Manchester United.

Ndoye has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite returning to training Thursday and manager Vitor Pereira suggesting he could be available for the trip to Old Trafford. The forward had been absent from the squad altogether for each of Forest's last three Premier League contests after last featuring on April 16, and the club ultimately decided against including him despite the encouraging training update. His availability for the final fixture of the season will be monitored closely, with coach Pereira hoping to have all options available before the campaign concludes.