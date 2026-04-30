Dan Ndoye headshot

Dan Ndoye Injury: Not playing vs. Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ndoye (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Aston Villa.

Ndoye was spotted training on his own earlier in the week, and with that in mind, it's not surprising to see the winger out for this European clash. Ndoye started in the previous two EL matches, but now he'll aim to recover in time ahead of the upcoming fixtures against Chelsea and Aston Villa on May 4 and May 7, respectively.

Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest
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