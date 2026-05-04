Dan Ndoye headshot

Dan Ndoye Injury: Out against Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Ndoye (undisclosed) is ruled out for Monday's clash against Chelsea.

Ndoye has been unable to pass the testing that had been set to determine his availability, extending his absence to two matches despite his efforts to keep the undisclosed injury a minor setback and get back into the team as quickly as possible. The winger has started 14 of his 24 Premier League appearances this season but has seen much less involvement in the second half of the campaign, meaning his continued absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup given his current depth role. His situation will be monitored closely over the coming days as the club hopes the issue settles in time for him to return to the squad in the near future.

Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest
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