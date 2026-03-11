Dan Ndoye Injury: Out against Midtjylland

Ndoye (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Wednesday and is out for Thursday's Europa League clash against FC Midtjylland, with coach Vitor Pereira saying "Dan, I believe, is out. They are not serious injuries, nothing special, but Dan cannot play tomorrow.", according to Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post.

Ndoye was not spotted in training with the squad Wednesday, just one day before Thursday's Europa League clash against FC Midtjylland. The winger is now going to miss the match, though the issue is thought to be minor. Ndoye has mostly been limited to a bench role since returning from a calf injury in January, so his absence should not shake up the starting XI under new coach Vitor Pereira.