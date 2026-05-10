Dan Ndoye Injury: Out Sunday
Ndoye (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United.
Ndoye has been unable to pass the fitness testing that had been set as the deciding factor in his potential return, extending his wait for minutes despite having been unused on the bench in Thursday's UEL clash and eyeing a comeback this weekend. The winger has been working toward a return and remains close to availability, but the questions surrounding his condition have proven too significant to clear him for Sunday's contest. His inclusion in the squad appears imminent in the coming fixtures as he continues to build his fitness, with a bench role expected to be his starting point upon his eventual return.
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