Dan Ndoye Injury: Trains alone, doubtful Thursday
Ndoye (undisclosed) completed an individual training session Wednesday and is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League semifinal first leg against Aston Villa, according to Jak Netting of VAVEL.
Ndoye had been declared fit for Friday's clash against Sunderland after a one-game absence but remained an unused substitute and his return to individual work is a concerning sign heading into one of the biggest fixtures of Nottingham Forest's season. The winger has not started a Premier League game since early December and was a regular figure in Europa League, making his absence from team training a blow ahead of the clash. If he has to miss some time to recover, Igor Jesus will get a larger role in the front line.
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