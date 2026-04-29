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Dan Ndoye Injury: Trains alone, doubtful Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Ndoye (undisclosed) completed an individual training session Wednesday and is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League semifinal first leg against Aston Villa, according to Jak Netting of VAVEL.

Ndoye had been declared fit for Friday's clash against Sunderland after a one-game absence but remained an unused substitute and his return to individual work is a concerning sign heading into one of the biggest fixtures of Nottingham Forest's season. The winger has not started a Premier League game since early December and was a regular figure in Europa League, making his absence from team training a blow ahead of the clash. If he has to miss some time to recover, Igor Jesus will get a larger role in the front line.

Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest
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