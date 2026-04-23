Dan Ndoye headshot

Dan Ndoye Injury: Will be available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Ndoye (undisclosed) will be available for Friday's game against Sunderland, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "Dan will be in condition to go to the game," Pereira said. "That is good news for us. Now, he is better and can play tomorrow. He can help us tomorrow because he is on the list. It was not serious, it was just a small problem."

Ndoye didn't play in the 4-1 win over Burnley this past weekend, but the winger is ready to return after a one-game absence. However, he hasn't started a Premier League came since early December, so his return shouldn't cause a big wave in most fantasy formats.

Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest
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