Dan Ndoye News: Backheel goal earns equalizer

Ndoye scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Ndoye scored Bologna's only goal with a backheel flick that ricocheted off the underside of the bar in the 64th minute. He recorded one shot, drew four fouls, and added a tackle in a lively performance. The winger was a persistent threat down the flank, providing one of the match's most memorable highlights. Having scored in his last two starts, Ndoye is expected to remain in the XI against Atalanta on Sunday as he looks to extend his scoring run.