Dan Ndoye News: Finds the net versus Milan

Ndoye drew five fouls and scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-1 win versus AC Milan.

Ndoye was lively and slippery and decided the game with a great sliding finish from inside the six-yard box, just beating a defender to the punch on a low-driven cross. He's up to six goals in Serie A, with three coming in the last five matches, where he has added 11 shots (five on target), three key passes and eight crosses (three accurate).