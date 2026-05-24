Dan Ndoye News: Returns as substitute Sunday

Ndoye (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's season finale against Bournemouth.

Ndoye has been included in the squad after returning to training with the squad twice, with the final decision ahead of kickoff going in his favor despite coach Vitor Pereira's cautious comments suggesting the club would not take any risks with his fitness for a fixture the manager described as not being a final. The forward had been absent from the matchday squad for each of Nottingham Forest's last three Premier League contests after last featuring on April 16, and his presence among the substitutes is an encouraging step heading into the World Cup with Switzerland in June.