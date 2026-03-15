Dan Ndoye headshot

Dan Ndoye News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Ndoye (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Fulham.

Ndoye was not an option midweek due to an undisclosed injury and will not miss another match due to this injury, with the attacker earning a spot on the bench. He has yet to start since January and will likely remain a rotational option in most spots moving forward.

Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest
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