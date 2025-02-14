Dan Ndoye News: Scores brace in Torino game

Ndoye scored two goals to go with seven shots (three on target) and three crosses (one accurate) in Friday's 3-2 win versus Torino.

Ndoye had his best showing in months, recording a new season high in attempts and hitting the net in a one-on-one with the goalie and with a PK. He hadn't found the target since early December. He's up to five goals in Serie A play. He has notched 11 shots (three on target), four chances created, seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in the last five rounds.