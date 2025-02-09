Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dan Ndoye headshot

Dan Ndoye News: Subpar in Lecce game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Ndoye had three crosses (zero accurate), one key pass, one tackle (one won) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Lecce.

Ndoye swung up the most crosses in a while but didn't really step up on offense sans Riccardo Orsolini (thigh) and Jens Odgaard (thigh). He has posted nine shots (zero accurate), four chances crated and five crosses in the last five matches, with no goal contributions.

Dan Ndoye
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now