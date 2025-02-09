Dan Ndoye News: Subpar in Lecce game

Ndoye had three crosses (zero accurate), one key pass, one tackle (one won) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Lecce.

Ndoye swung up the most crosses in a while but didn't really step up on offense sans Riccardo Orsolini (thigh) and Jens Odgaard (thigh). He has posted nine shots (zero accurate), four chances crated and five crosses in the last five matches, with no goal contributions.