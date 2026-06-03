Dan Ndoye News: Switzerland wing option

Ndoye has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to start on the wing under coach Murat Yakin, arriving at the tournament after a second half of the season with limited playing time.

Ndoye contributed two goals and one assist alongside 25 key passes across 37 appearances in all competitions this season, providing consistent attacking involvement despite seeing limited game time towards the end of the campaign with his club. His pace, direct running and ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations make him a constant threat on the flank, while his capacity to create chances for both himself and teammates gives Switzerland an additional attacking outlet capable of unlocking even well-organized defensive blocks.