Dan Ndoye News: Unused substitute in UEL loss
Ndoye (undisclosed) was an unused substitute during Thursday's UEFA Europa League loss to Aston Villa.
Ndoye regained enough fitness to appear among the bench options but failed to make his comeback after dealing with an injury over the past few weeks. The winger, who hasn't seen competitive action since April 16, could aim to play a meaningful role in the last few games of the campaign. In that case, he'll compete for starts with Omari Hutchinson, Dilane Bakwa and James McAtee on the flanks.
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