Neil has recorded only 13 minutes of EPL play this season, seeing his role significantly reduced after being a constant presence in midfield during the last season when the team got promoted from the Championship. He'll likely end the 2025\/26 campaign with another club and may even leave the league if the rumors are confirmed. While it remains to be seen if Sunderland will cover his spot with a new signing, both Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki should remain the top options in a two-man defensive midfield line.