Dane Scarlett News: Records first PL assist

Scarlett assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Ipswich Town.

Scarlett recorded his first Premier League goal contribution Saturday as he assisted Dejan Kulusevski's goal in the 84th minute. It marked his second Premier League appearance since being recalled by Spurs in January. He recorded a goal and an assist in a Europa League match versus Elfsborg too, so his recent production could earn him more looks especially with significant fixture congestion coming up for Spurs.