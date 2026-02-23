Danel Sinani News: Delivers assist in win

Sinani assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Sinani set up Hauke Wahl's 55th minute header, whipping in the delivery that Mio Backhaus couldn't deal with cleanly before it fell to the St. Pauli defender. He continued to operate as St. Pauli's primary set-piece weapon and played a key role in controlling the flow of the match after they reclaimed the lead. His service produced the first true moment of attacking quality in the game and completely shifted the momentum. The Luxembourgish midfielder is in solid form, with two goals and one assist over his last four appearances while racking up 18 crosses and eight corners during that stretch.