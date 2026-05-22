Danel Sinani News: Departs St. Pauli

Sinani will leave St. Pauli this summer after three seasons at the Millerntor, with contract extension talks failing to reach an agreement, the club announced.

Sinani joined on a free transfer from Norwich City in the summer of 2023 and made 70 appearances across all competitions, contributing eight goals and five assists during a stint that began slowly before developing into a genuine success story. Sinani's most iconic moment came in his debut season when he scored the winner at Wehen Wiesbaden on the final day to secure the Bundesliga 2 title for St. Pauli, and he went on to become the club's top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with five goals including three penalties alongside three assists across 34 appearances (25 starts). Sporting director Andreas Bornemann paid tribute to his contribution, with Sinani himself expressing deep gratitude for three seasons of highs and lows that he described as moments he will never forget. He leaves as a free agent this summer.