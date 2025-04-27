Fantasy Soccer
Danel Sinani News: Five crosses, three accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Sinani registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen.

During April, Sinani reached five crosses thrice across his four appearances. In terms of accurate crosses, Sunday marked his best for the category, and he finished with seven of them overall. But at the same time, Sinani got zero assists in April, so he will look for better accuracy and luck during May.

