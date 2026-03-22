Danel Sinani News: Opens the scoring Sunday

Sinani scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal) and crossing five times inaccurately during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Freiburg.

Sinani opened the scoring in the 24th minute while leading St. Pauli with his five crosses in the defeat. The goal was the first since February 7th for the midfielder as he's combined for seven shots, three chances created and 15 crosses over his last three appearances.