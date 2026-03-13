Danel Sinani News: Plays well in defeat

Sinani took two off target shots, crossed four times (one accurate), created three chances and made four tackles (winning two) during Friday's 2-0 loss to Gladbach.

Sinani was held off the scoresheet, but played well in the loss as he led St. Pauli in shots, crosses, chances created and tackles. The attacker hasn't had a goal involvement since February 22nd but has combined for seven shots, six chances created and 14 crosses over his last three appearances.