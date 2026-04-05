Danel Sinani News: Plays well in draw
Sinani took three off target shots, crossed six times (two accurate) and created two chances during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Union Berlin.
Sinani was held off the scoresheet but it wasn't from a lack of effort as he led St. Pauli in shots, crosses and chances created during the draw. The attacker has one goal to go along with seven shots, five chances created and 16 crosses over his last three appearances.
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