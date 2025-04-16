Danel Sinani News: Scores in win

Sinani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel.

Sinani scored one of the two goals for the team to give them the win over Kiel. This was just his second goal of the season, while also starting the last five games in a row, collecting 34 crosses (11 accurate) and 13 shots (four on target) in that span.