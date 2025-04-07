Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danel Sinani headshot

Danel Sinani News: Six shots and 10 crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Sinani generated six shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.

Sinani took six shots and attempted 10 crosses from taking nine corners. He also created three chances. This was the second most crosses he has attempted this season and the most shots he has taken this year. So far this season, he has only scored once and provided one assist.

Danel Sinani
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now