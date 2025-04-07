Danel Sinani News: Six shots and 10 crosses in draw
Sinani generated six shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.
Sinani took six shots and attempted 10 crosses from taking nine corners. He also created three chances. This was the second most crosses he has attempted this season and the most shots he has taken this year. So far this season, he has only scored once and provided one assist.
