Danel Sinani News: Stellar in service

Sinani had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-0 defeat versus Bayer Leverkusen.

The midfielder did whip in five crosses and was able to provide decent service overall but St. Pauli's attackers couldn't get past Leverkusen's defense. The matchup against Werder Bremen, a side that has allowed 42 goals in league play, is more favorable for Sinani to get better results from his setup play.