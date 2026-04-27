Danel Sinani News: Supplies service in loss

Sinani had three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus FC Heidenheim.

Sinani led the FC St. Pauli attack Saturday with six cross attempts (one accurate) and four corners as they were undone in a 2-0 defeat to FC Heidenheim. The attacker's four chances created across his 88 minutes of play marked a season-high in a single appearance. Sinani's shift marks the conclusion of a six appearances (six starts) stretch over which he played the full 90 minutes in each fixture.