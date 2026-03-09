Danel Sinani News: Three shots in draw

Sinani had three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sinani was the sole offensive threat during Sunday's clash. He led the way in almost every offensive stat and still failed to break the deadlock. Despite his nice showing on the whole it was still disappointing that he couldn't earn the win. If Sinani can carry this volume forward he should be a strong attacking option.