Dango Ouattara News: Active day attacking
Ouattara had four shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Monday's 2-1 loss to Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.
Ouattara was the heart of Brentford's movements forward Monday and was all over the field despite not earning a goal contribution, recording a chance created, four shots and 12 crosses. This continues his streak without a goal contribution, with his last coming four appearances ago. He then remains at five goals and three assists in 28 appearances (22 starts).
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