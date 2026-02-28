Dango Ouattara News: Assists opener in 4-3 win

Ouattara assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-3 win against Burnley.

Ouattara assisted Mikkel Damsgaard for the opening goal of the game, which was his second of the season. He has scored twice and provided both of his Premier League assists in the last five games, all three games of which have been away. He created two chances or more for the sixth time this season, and this was the second game in a row he has reached this number.