Dango Ouattara headshot

Dango Ouattara News: Creates a chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Ouattara took an off target shot, crossed three times (one accurate) and created a chance during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal

Ouattara was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most crosses and chances created on the team. The attacker has three goal involvements to go along with four shots, three chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.

Dango Ouattara
Brentford
