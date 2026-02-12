Dango Ouattara News: Creates a chance
Ouattara took an off target shot, crossed three times (one accurate) and created a chance during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal
Ouattara was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most crosses and chances created on the team. The attacker has three goal involvements to go along with four shots, three chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.
