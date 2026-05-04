Dango Ouattara News: Draws penalty in win
Ouattara generated three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win against West Ham United.
Outarra continued to show his threat inside the box by drawing his fifth penalty of the season, accounting for half of all the penalties his side have been awarded this campaign. The winger also took three shots on the night, bringing his tally to 12 across his last four games, though he remains without a goal since early February.
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