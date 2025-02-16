Dango Ouattara News: Hot form continues with strike against Saints

Ouattara scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Ouattara took to the field Saturday in his current usual position of lead striker. It is a role he has assumed with great success since Evanilson and Enes Unal have been out with injuries. He placed two of the seven shots on target that the Cherries managed, scoring with one of them, and was subbed after 88 minutes. The 23-year-old is in sensational form, he has bagged six and produced an assist from his last seven appearances.