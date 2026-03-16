Dango Ouattara News: Logs assist
Ouattara assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.
Ouattara created four chances, so it was good to see him get rewarded with at least one assist. He's an important creator for Brentford and has a great matchup to get one or more assists against Leeds. The lower-table side has given up 48 goals so far through 30 EPL matches.
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