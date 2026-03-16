Dango Ouattara headshot

Dango Ouattara News: Logs assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ouattara assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.

Ouattara created four chances, so it was good to see him get rewarded with at least one assist. He's an important creator for Brentford and has a great matchup to get one or more assists against Leeds. The lower-table side has given up 48 goals so far through 30 EPL matches.

Dango Ouattara
Brentford
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