Dango Ouattara News: Logs assist

Ouattara assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.

Ouattara created four chances, so it was good to see him get rewarded with at least one assist. He's an important creator for Brentford and has a great matchup to get one or more assists against Leeds. The lower-table side has given up 48 goals so far through 30 EPL matches.