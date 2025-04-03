Dango Ouattara News: No shots on target in lively performance

Ouattara recorded six shots (none on goal), five crosses (none accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Ipswich Town.

Ouattara was lively down Bournemouth's attacking right flank Wednesday. He engaged in 14 duels (winning eight), placed nine crosses (one accurate) and fired six shots at goal (five were off target and one was blocked). From 27 appearances (16 starts) he has bagged seven goals and created four assists, but it has now been six EPL matches since his last goal. He did produce two assists for Burkina Faso during the March international break.