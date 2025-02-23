Fantasy Soccer
Dango Ouattara headshot

Dango Ouattara News: Only one shot on target in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 8:32am

Ouattara registered two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton.

Ouattara looked lively Saturday, he engaged in 10 duels (winning three) and placed two crosses (one being accurate). He was less effective in attack, only managing one shot on target with another attempt being blocked. Daniel Jebbison replaced him after 89 minutes. The Burkina Faso international is currently the Cherries starting "Number 9" and has bagged four from his previous three EPL matches.

Dango Ouattara
AFC Bournemouth
