Dango Ouattara News: Only one shot on target in loss

Ouattara recorded four shots (one on goal), one cross (not accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Brighton.

Ouattara was not at his best Tuesday, the Cherries lead striker only managed to place one shot on target and engage in five duels (winning one). Unsurprisingly he was subbed after 77 minutes. He has been in decent form, scoring seven and creating four assists, but it has now been three matches since he last found the net.