Dango Ouattara News: Scores brace to rescue draw

Ouattara scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Ouattara struck twice to drag Brentford back for a 2-2 draw, first getting a bit of fortune as Jaydee Canvot's clearance ricocheted off Yehor Yarmoliuk's cross and into the net right before halftime, then rising to meet Michael Kayode's long throw and powering a header in after Sepp van den Berg's flick in the 88th minute. He stood out as the only player on either side to finish the match with multiple goals and earned recognition as Brentford's top performer over the full 90. Ouattara now sits on seven Premier League goals this season, matching his total from last year with Bournemouth, and he will be aiming to set a new personal best in Sunday's season finale against Liverpool.