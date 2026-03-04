Dango Ouattara News: Six crosses in 0-0 draw

Ouattara registered two shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Ouattara was unable to provide an assist or goal despite six crosses and two shots. He was able to put one of his two shots on target, his first in four games, but he did put his last two shots on target in the back of the net. This is the third time he has attempted six crosses this season.