Dango Ouattara headshot

Dango Ouattara News: Three shots on target in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:39am

Ouattara generated three shots (all on goal) and six crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Ouattarra posted a high work rate Saturday. He engaged in nine duels (winning six), placed six crosses (two accurate) and despite three shots on target he failed to find the net. He was subbed after 69 minutes. From 30 appearances (19 starts) he has accrued seven goals and created four assists, but it has now been nine EPL matches since his last strike.

Dango Ouattara
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
