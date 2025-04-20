Dango Ouattara News: Three shots on target in draw

Ouattara generated three shots (all on goal) and six crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Ouattarra posted a high work rate Saturday. He engaged in nine duels (winning six), placed six crosses (two accurate) and despite three shots on target he failed to find the net. He was subbed after 69 minutes. From 30 appearances (19 starts) he has accrued seven goals and created four assists, but it has now been nine EPL matches since his last strike.