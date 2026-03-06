Dani Calvo News: Earns another start
Calvo registered one tackle (zero won) and six clearances in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Rayo Vallecano.
Calvo made his second start in a row, recording six clearances with a tackle vs Rayo on Wednesday. He's made nine starts in 11 appearances with Oviedo, making 67 clearances with 11 blocks and 12 tackles.
