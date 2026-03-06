Dani Calvo headshot

Dani Calvo News: Earns another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Calvo registered one tackle (zero won) and six clearances in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Rayo Vallecano.

Calvo made his second start in a row, recording six clearances with a tackle vs Rayo on Wednesday. He's made nine starts in 11 appearances with Oviedo, making 67 clearances with 11 blocks and 12 tackles.

Dani Calvo
Oviedo
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dani Calvo
