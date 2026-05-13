Dani Carvajal Injury: Could return Thursday

Carvajal (foot) rejoined the group in training Tuesday and could be available for Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Madrid Xtra. "Carvajal also rejoined the group yesterday and I understand he will return to training normally and could be available for tomorrow's match. As I said a few days ago, he deserves to say goodbye to this season by getting some minutes and playing."

Carvajal's return to training is a faster turnaround than initially anticipated following his diagnosis with a fracture of the distal phalanx of his fifth toe. The veteran right-back has primarily provided depth cover behind Trent Alexander-Arnold this season, and his potential return for the final three fixtures would give him the opportunity to sign off the campaign with some minutes on the pitch. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa's warm comments about the defender underline the regard in which he is held at the club, with Real Madrid keen to give him a fitting farewell to what has been a difficult season on the injury front.