Dani Carvajal Injury: Fractured toe rules him out

Carvajal (foot) has been diagnosed with a fracture of the distal phalanx of the fifth toe on his right foot, with his return dependent on the evolution of the injury, according to the club.

Carvajal's absence is a limited blow for Real Madrid given that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the undisputed starter at right-back since joining the club, meaning the veteran Spanish international has mainly been providing depth cover this season. The club will monitor his recovery closely before setting any specific return timeline, though the fractured toe is likely to keep him sidelined until the end of the season. If that is the case, Carvajal would end the season with 19 appearances (eight starts) across all competitions, contributing 14 tackles, five interceptions and 22 clearances.