Dani Carvajal headshot

Dani Carvajal Injury: Training on the grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Carvajal (knee) was spotted training on the grass this week as part of his rehabilitation process, the club posted.

Carvajal tore his ACL in the game against Villarreal on Oct. 5 and has since worked hard on his recovery. The Spanish defender was spotted working on the pitch this week and rebuilding the muscles of his right leg in the gym. He could be back for the preseason games of the 2025-26 season if everything goes as planned. Until then, Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde have been replacing him at right-back this season.

